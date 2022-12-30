Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 4,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 692,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $830.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 26.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

