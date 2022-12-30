Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $192,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

AXTA opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

