B. Riley Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 121.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TGTX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

