BakeryToken (BAKE) One Day Volume Tops $4.13 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $911,277.50 and approximately $4.13 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.42 or 0.05169257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00460516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.47 or 0.29468336 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BAKE is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.