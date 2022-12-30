Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 1,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 362.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

