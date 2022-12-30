Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

