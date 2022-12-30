Barry L. Padgett Sells 6,566 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $95,010.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $237,713.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,004. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

