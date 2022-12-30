Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.71

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €77.71 ($82.67) and traded as high as €84.35 ($89.73). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €83.65 ($88.99), with a volume of 358,295 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

