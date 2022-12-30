Beldex Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.58 or 0.07229668 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007607 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

