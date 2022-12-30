Bend DAO One Day Volume Tops $175,820.62 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $38.87 million and approximately $175,820.62 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $852.85 or 0.05161527 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00462003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.85 or 0.29563439 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

