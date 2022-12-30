Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the November 30th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $245,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BNTC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

About Benitec Biopharma

BNTC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,808. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.