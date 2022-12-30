Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $199,975.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

