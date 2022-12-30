BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.96. 580,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,075,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.59.

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80.

