BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $15,176.20 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $15,176.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Michael Rice sold 931 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $18,554.83.

On Thursday, November 10th, Michael Rice sold 164 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,798.24.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.