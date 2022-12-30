BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading 0.6% Higher

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 260,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,099,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

BioPharma Credit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.72%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at BioPharma Credit

About BioPharma Credit

In other news, insider Rolf Soderstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,500 ($50,084.48).

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

