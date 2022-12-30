Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Biotech Acquisition by 6.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,012,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 547.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 259.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,917 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BIOT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.09. 5,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,292. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

