BitCash Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, BitCash has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $14,671.45 and approximately $4.95 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $863.70 or 0.05222909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00461230 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.01 or 0.29515970 BTC.

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

