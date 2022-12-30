Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80,966.48

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $80,966.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00111088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00185160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040538 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.