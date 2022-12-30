Bitcoin Private Hits One Day Trading Volume of $270.18 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $270.18 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00227418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00054449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

