BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.66

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $752.22 and $2.66 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinBR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinBR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.