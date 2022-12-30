BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $10.65 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

