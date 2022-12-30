BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,620,000 after purchasing an additional 374,469 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,492 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

