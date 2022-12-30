Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.