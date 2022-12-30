Blockearth (BLET) Price Hits $0.0671 on Major Exchanges

Blockearth (BLET) traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Blockearth has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $5,817.80 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00461097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.85 or 0.02983188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.42 or 0.29505763 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12456351 USD and is down -21.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,467.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

