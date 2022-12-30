Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Up 43.8% in December

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 609,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blucora by 113.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 77.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Blucora in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 64.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

