BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.29). Approximately 56,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 176,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.40).

BMO Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 438 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 444.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The company has a market capitalization of £323.86 million and a P/E ratio of 248.86.

BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

