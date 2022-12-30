Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $37,278.18 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

