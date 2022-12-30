BORA Reaches Market Cap of $96.58 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One BORA token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $96.58 million and $3.05 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About BORA

BORA launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

