Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BREZW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 57,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,577. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50.

