BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.12. 2,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

