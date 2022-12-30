Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $557.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $675.70. The company has a market cap of $233.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

