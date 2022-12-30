Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.79. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $675.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

