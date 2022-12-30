Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) PT at GBX 626

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 626 ($7.55).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Shore Capital reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.24) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.84) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

RTO opened at GBX 516.60 ($6.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 585.40 ($7.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3,700.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 531.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 516.06.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

