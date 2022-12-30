Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$66.55

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$63.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$37.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.25.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

