Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S -7.21% -10.87% -2.18% Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Burberry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $18.44 billion 1.58 $197.58 million ($0.36) -26.67 Burberry Group $3.86 billion 2.39 $540.86 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Burberry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Burberry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 1 4 3 0 2.25 Burberry Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. Burberry Group plc sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. As of April 2, 2022, the company operated 218 stores, 143 concession stores, 57 outlets, and 38 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

