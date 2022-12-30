BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 462.1% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BYTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 70,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,982. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth $414,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth $927,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.