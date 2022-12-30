Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,492,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.97 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

