Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 335,977 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,977 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,264,000 after buying an additional 708,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $15,929,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $14,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,447. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.