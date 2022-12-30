Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,820. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

