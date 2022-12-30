Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $38,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 39.6% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.18. 4,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.41. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

