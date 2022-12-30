Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $45,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. 38,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.