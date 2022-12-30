Calamos Advisors LLC Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VMware worth $25,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 50.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VMware by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,228 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 136,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $121.82. 2,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,656. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

