Calamos Advisors LLC Has $72.89 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,301 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CSX worth $72,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 603,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 113,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Down 0.7 %
CSX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 66,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,783,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
