Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

SBUX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

