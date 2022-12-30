Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Assurant worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,690,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.78. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.75. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.