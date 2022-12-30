Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $87,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

