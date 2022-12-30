Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,040 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after buying an additional 3,676,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,907,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

