Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 911 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $343.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,867. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.58. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

