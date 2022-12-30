Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,525. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.