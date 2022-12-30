Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $71.74. 21,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,187. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

